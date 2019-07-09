The Little Theatre on the Square “Newsies”

The Little Theatre On The Square has offered the best in Broadway style entertainment in the heart of Central Illinois since 1957. Hosting 420 seats, the theatre offers an intimate view of the stage from most any seat.

They are the only Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage manager in the United States, theatre between Chicago and St. Louis. We are a non-profit theatre which has been serving Illinois since 1957.

The Little Theatre On The Square’s production of “Newsies” runs July 17th to July 28th.

About Newsies:

Stop the presses! This Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what’s right and seize the day. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!