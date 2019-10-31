The Lighthouse & Motherless Brooklyn hit area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

One of the year’s best films and a period mystery are on area screens this week. Here to review The Lighthouse and Motherless Brooklyn are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

The Lighthouse

The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe & Robert Pattinson) on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Like his previous effort “The Witch,” director Robert Eggers continues to explore the notion that we are more likely to fall victim to our own demons when made vulnerable by our environment. Claustrophobic, eerie and rife with allusions to mythology and superstition, this is a horror film that bursts free from its genre conventions to become a treatise on our modern state of mind. Brilliant performances from the two leads, this is one of the year’s best. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 109 minutes. SAV.

Motherless Brooklyn

Based on the novel by Jonathan Lethem, this thriller is set against the backdrop of 1950s New York and follows Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Norton directs and penned the adapted screenplay and while he has great reverence for the story and its setting, in the end his self-indulgent approach nearly capsizes the entire film. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 144 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. Starts Friday.

