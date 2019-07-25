The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana hosting Family Fun Night at Riggs

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our mission: The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.



We have developed many programs within the community that are still thriving today. Ex. Crisis Nursery. All of our fundraising efforts go directly to our community programs and partners.



Bright Starts is our Kindergarten Readiness program. 1 in 3 Kindergarteners are not ready for school due to of lack of preschool accessibility. Our program works with the students, and the parents, on skillsets that can be practiced at home.



Our Kids in the Kitchen program partners with the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, and DREAAM House, to empower kids to make healthy lifestyle choices through hands on recipe prep and education.

Our current community partner is Sistering CU. We are excited to help their mission to support parents of new borns in our community

Why join Junior League? What to know: Our membership is catered to the member. Each member decides what she would like to contribute and how. We are excited about this new structure because it allows for women to be a part of JLCU without disrupting their other commitments.

We are strong advocates for women leadership and developing the potential women. We continually provide opportunities to learn and grow as members of JLCU, and as community members.



Each year we assess our community to see what programs we can develop to solve current needs while keeping with our mission.

JLCU is member driven and member focused. We are solely made up of volunteers, with one part time office manager.



Our main fundraiser is Festival of Trees, which we are busy working on now. Scheduled for November 22-24. We are excited to announce PNC as our FOT sponsor and are currently planning for 100 wreaths and trees for the public to enjoy and enter to win. Our Community Impact Gala, where we celebrate individuals and businesses will be held Saturday, Nov 23.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

JLCU’s Family Fun Night at Riggs. Monday, July 29 from 5-7:30p. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids in advance. Purchase tickets on our website. Fundraiser for our community projects and partners. Kids activities and light appetizers are part of the ticket.

JLCU’s social for new membership, Tuesday, July 30 from 6-8p at Pour Brothers in Champaign