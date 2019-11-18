The Illinois Rip Chords on CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have The Illinois Rip Chords on our CI Stage today!

The Illinois Rip Chords



The Illinois Rip Chords are an all-female a cappella group from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Founded in 1992, the Rip Chords can be seen performing at shows across campus and the Midwest. They compete in the International Competition of Collegiate A Cappella annually, and have advanced to semi-finals several times in the last decade. With their edgy sound, kickin’ choreo, and unyielding love for music and performing, this group of women is sure to entertain any audience!

We just released an album called “None Taken” found on all major streaming platforms!