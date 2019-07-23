The Full Monty coming to The Little Theatre on the Square

Sullivan, Ill. (WCIA) –

A raucous, pop-rock-musical send-up of gender expectations and stereotypes… that takes it all off is coming to The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, Illinois.

Six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York are miserable. They have no cash and no prospects. Meanwhile, they catch their wives and other women going crazy over male strippers. The six men then set out to make some quick cash showing off their “real man” bodies by becoming a team of male strippers. As the guys work through their fears, self-consciousness and anxieties, they find strength as a group and overcome their inner demons.

Tickets

$37.50 for adults | $35.40 for seniors (62+) | $21.75 for students (under 22)