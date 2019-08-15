“The Farewell” and “Where’d You Go Bernadette” hit area theaters

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The most popular film in Asia and an Indie comedy are on area screens this weekend. Here with the details on “The Farewell” and “Where’d You Go Bernadette” are film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.

The Farewell

A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Poignant and at times humorous, this heartfelt film is an interesting look at the differences between the cultures of America and China and the tension it creates in this particular clan. Sincere, yet overlong. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 100 minutes. ART, SAV.



Where’d You Go, Bernadette (Starts Friday)

A loving mom (Cate Blanchett) becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 110 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D.

