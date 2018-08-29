ciLiving

The Fabulous Hoedads September Shows

Don't miss an upcoming Fabulous Hoedad performance

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:09 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:09 PM CDT

Champaign, IL - The Fabulous Hoedads were formed in 2013 with the intent of being able to play multiple venues, on multiple nights, to diverse audiences! Well, they have accomplished that. From a listening club one night to a line dance club the next, to a festival the next! Versatility is what we try to provide. With over 500 songs in our repertoire the group can cover any event!

Visit the band on Facebook and their website.

Upcoming Shows:
Hoedads LIte
Thursday, Sept 6th 
Atlanta Fall Festival 
7-9pm

Hoedads Lite
Friday, Sept 7th
VFW Post 10302 Springfield 
7:30-10:30pm

Old Friends Bruce and Jerry
Thursday, Sept. 13th
Kick's Bar and Grille 
Towanda
6-9pm

Hoedads Lite
Friday, Sept. 14th
FOE 527 with Doug Greenlee, Bloomington
7-10pm

The Fabulous Hoedads
Friday, Sept. 21st
VFW Post 1592 Charleston 
8:30 - 11pm

Old Friends
Saturday, Sept. 22nd
It's All About Wine, Sprinfield
7-10pm

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected