The Fabulous Hoedads September Shows

Champaign, IL - The Fabulous Hoedads were formed in 2013 with the intent of being able to play multiple venues, on multiple nights, to diverse audiences! Well, they have accomplished that. From a listening club one night to a line dance club the next, to a festival the next! Versatility is what we try to provide. With over 500 songs in our repertoire the group can cover any event!

Visit the band on Facebook and their website.

Upcoming Shows:

Hoedads LIte

Thursday, Sept 6th

Atlanta Fall Festival

7-9pm

Hoedads Lite

Friday, Sept 7th

VFW Post 10302 Springfield

7:30-10:30pm

Old Friends Bruce and Jerry

Thursday, Sept. 13th

Kick's Bar and Grille

Towanda

6-9pm

Hoedads Lite

Friday, Sept. 14th

FOE 527 with Doug Greenlee, Bloomington

7-10pm

The Fabulous Hoedads

Friday, Sept. 21st

VFW Post 1592 Charleston

8:30 - 11pm

Old Friends

Saturday, Sept. 22nd

It's All About Wine, Sprinfield

7-10pm

The Fabulous Hoedads Song 2