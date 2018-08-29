The Fabulous Hoedads September Shows
Don't miss an upcoming Fabulous Hoedad performance
Champaign, IL - The Fabulous Hoedads were formed in 2013 with the intent of being able to play multiple venues, on multiple nights, to diverse audiences! Well, they have accomplished that. From a listening club one night to a line dance club the next, to a festival the next! Versatility is what we try to provide. With over 500 songs in our repertoire the group can cover any event!
Visit the band on Facebook and their website.
Upcoming Shows:
Hoedads LIte
Thursday, Sept 6th
Atlanta Fall Festival
7-9pm
Hoedads Lite
Friday, Sept 7th
VFW Post 10302 Springfield
7:30-10:30pm
Old Friends Bruce and Jerry
Thursday, Sept. 13th
Kick's Bar and Grille
Towanda
6-9pm
Hoedads Lite
Friday, Sept. 14th
FOE 527 with Doug Greenlee, Bloomington
7-10pm
The Fabulous Hoedads
Friday, Sept. 21st
VFW Post 1592 Charleston
8:30 - 11pm
Old Friends
Saturday, Sept. 22nd
It's All About Wine, Sprinfield
7-10pm
