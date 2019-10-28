The Curious Case at Covingston Manor at Unity High School

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

A local high school is gearing up for their fall production that was written by the students. The Curious Case at Covingston Manor is a murder mystery where Mayor Covingston has a group of friends over for New Years Eve, to party but to also talk business. Their business deals do not go well causing some of the guests to want to leave. However, a storm was coming through and causes the electricity to go out. Because of this, Mayor Covingston urges his guest to stay the night. That night at 1:15am the Mayor is shot in the head! From there we are all trying to figure out who the killer is, and why someone would want to kill the mayor. There are two more murders leading up to the finding of the murderer.

The Unity High School Drama Club is a place for kids to come together, work on a project, and see the end result. They learn a lot in these productions from the lighting to the sound, and of course teamwork.

November 1st and November 2nd – 7:00 p.m.