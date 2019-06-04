The Coles County County Clash Food Drive

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA) - Heritage Woods in Charleston assists seniors 65 and older of all income levels.

They receive the care that they need which includes medication assistance, three meals a day, housekeeping, laundry, certified nursing assistants, transportation and many activities. There are always staff members there in case of an emergency. Our residents enjoy their own private apartment complete with a kitchenette and bathroom but also have access to all community areas in the community.

The poverty level in Coles County did not decrease this past year. Those residents in Coles County over the age of 55 face the greatest food insecurity crisis in the county. We make sure our residents are well cared for and well fed but there are many people in the community that need to choose between medicine and other daily needs and food. We also recognize that there are families with school-aged children that are fed during the school year but often go hungry during the summer.

We are a supportive living facility and what that means is we are assisted living with the medicaid component so we can be open to all income levels.

The Coles County Clash Food Drive will be June 1stthrough July 1st. Please help Mattoon and Charleston work together to help fight hunger. Donations of non-perishable foods will benefit food pantries in both cities.

Donations may be dropped off at these locations:

Mattoon:

Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce

Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home

Rural King

Palm Terrace

County Market

Mattoon Public Library

Charleston:

Heritage Woods

Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce

Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rural King

Charleston Rehab and Healthcare

County Market

Charleston Carnegie Public Library