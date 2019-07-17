The Blank Stairs Perform at The City Center

Decatur, IL (WCIA) The Blank Stairs have been playing as a band since the summer of 2017.

The Blank Stairs have had a blast playing at various venues and festivals across the area. They have performed at the Heart of Illinois Fair, Thunder Valley Jam Sessions, Peoria Riverfront Market, The Peoria Chiefs game, Peoria Food Truck Festival, Washington Fine Arts Festival, block parties, church events, and more. They have been featured as a musical guest on Bradley University’s student run news show. Their original songs “Call Again Please” and “The Weekend” were played on WWCT 99.9’s Local Music Showcase!

The band has opened for nationally touring bands including Goose, Lovelytheband, The Accidentals and The Way Down Wanderers. The Blank Stairs love playing together and look forward to more opportunities in the future!

The Blank Stairs creative and ever changing setlist includes a diverse mix of pop and rock that spans the decades (many songs from before we were born!) Included in our repertoire are cover-tunes from artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Journey, Pilot, Arctic Monkeys, and 21 Pilots, just to name a few. We have a blast playing covers, but, most important to us as a band at this point is our original music. Their single, The Weekend, was released in early 2019. They are working hard to release our first album soon.

The Blank Stairs participated in the bluerock record battle of the bands last year at Decatur Celebration and are coming back for another time this year!

The BlueRock Record Battle of the Bands at the Decatur Celebration is bigger than ever. This year we’ve added a second stage so we can truly “battle” it out! One band will play for 30 minutes while the next band is setting up on the other stage ready to play. We have 23 bands entered (10 more than last year). Check out www.bluerockrecord.com and on Facebook at BlueRock Record to get the schedule and to find out which bands will advance to the final round. Our BlueRock Record Battle of the Bands winner will immediately move over to the main stage to open for Sawyer Brown