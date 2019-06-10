The Arthur General Store shares fresh looks

John Stephens, owner of The Arthur General Store, is back with a fresh look at a boutique in Arthur.



Here’s more from John:

Check out the newest clothing boutique and hand made bath and body product shop in central IL. The Arthur General Store in beautiful downtown Arthur, IL housing Astoria bath and body products as well as the brand new south vine clothing boutique. Something for every shape, size and budget. Astoria products had been making small batch bath and body products since 2002 with over 200 items always in stock from bars of soap to lotions and bath bombs. South Vine opened in March of this year and has been wowing customers with great styles at affordable prices ever since. With new merchandise arriving weekly, you can stay ahead of the fashion curve. We are always striving to wow our customers and many have said where am I? New York. I want to live here!

Why Arthur, IL? We saw an opportunity to bring something new and fresh to Amish country of Illinois. Over 500,000 visitors come to Arthur each year and we want to be one of their major destinations. Something you won’t forget.

How did you get started making soap? We love bath and body products and love feeling luxurious at an affordable price. We started making candles and soaps as gifts and really started cranking it up within a year. Now we wholesale across the country to small mom and pop shops as well as give our local customers exactly what they want. You can’t go wrong with Astoria products.

All of our products are made in small batches of about a gallon at a time. We take time and care into each products. From the labels to our ingredients, we know what goes into everythjng we make

We strive to make you feel beautiful and take the time to answer your questions. There is never any pushiness to our sales and we want you to experience our brand and come to love all of our products. Our clothing line offers something for all ages and all sizes teen through adults.

We have weekly specials in our stores featuring different Astoria Products and new items are moving to our sale rack all the time.

The Arthur General Store/ South Vine clothing boutique

206 S Vine Street, Arthur IL. 61911

http://www.shopsouthvine.com