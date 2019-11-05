Breaking News
Police arrest IDOC employee on counts of Sexual and Official Misconduct

“The Adventures of Little Sharp-Ears”

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

“The Adventures of Little Sharp-Ears” is coming to Krannert!


Join Sharp-Ears the fox and her friends grasshopper, mosquito, and frog as they wind their way from the farmyard through the ever-changing forest. This enchanting children’s story, filled with beautiful music and the sounds of nature from the pen of Czech composer Leoš Janáček, portrays a family-friendly, fantastic journey, exploring the relationship between humans and animals and the renewal that the natural world offers.

Sung in English.

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Friday, Nov 15th 7:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 16th 5pm
Sunday, Nov. 17th 3pm

Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER