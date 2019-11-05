Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

“The Adventures of Little Sharp-Ears” is coming to Krannert!



Join Sharp-Ears the fox and her friends grasshopper, mosquito, and frog as they wind their way from the farmyard through the ever-changing forest. This enchanting children’s story, filled with beautiful music and the sounds of nature from the pen of Czech composer Leoš Janáček, portrays a family-friendly, fantastic journey, exploring the relationship between humans and animals and the renewal that the natural world offers.

Sung in English.

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Friday, Nov 15th 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 16th 5pm

Sunday, Nov. 17th 3pm

Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts