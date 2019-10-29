Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

This weekend brings back the 40th annual Chris Cringle Arts & Crafts Show to central Illinois.

Here’s more from the organizers:

Illinois Heartland Decorative Artists is more than just a group of creative individuals.We support many community projects including an Art Student Scholarship as well as a small stipend to the student’s High School Art Department, Donations to Memorial 4-H Camp, Memory Boxes for area hospitals, sponsoring national teachers for seminars and supplying participants ribbons to area county fairs. In April, we sponsor a week-end painting retreat at Memorial 4-H Camp. Information on all of these projects may be found on our website.



Funds to support our community outreach come from the Chris Cringle Arts & Crafts show as well as our raffle. This year we have decorated a Christmas Tree with decorated ornaments that reflect the various talents of our members. The winner of the raffle will receive all the ornaments and decorations on the tree.

Illinois Heartland Decorative Artists is a member of the Society of Decorative Painters and meets approximately nine times a year in Rantoul at the Recreation Center located on the former Chanute Air Force Base on the third Saturday of the month. Meeting dates are on the website, www.ihda.us. We have approximately 40 members with varied interests (painting, sewing, card art, stained glass, etc).



The 40th Annual Chris Cringle Arts & Crafts Show is November 1st & 2nd at the Garden Hotel, 1001 W Killarney, Urbana, IL 61801.

Over 60 vendors will be selling painted items, graphic art, Christmas Ornaments, decorated Christmas trees, doll clothes, metal art, floral arrangements, journals, jewelry, cards, decorated sweatshirts, candles, ceramics, etc. We are a juried, hand-crafted show and have many vendors who have been with the show for numerous years. Strollers are allowed & Goodie Bags are passed out to the first 100 attendees each day. Admission is $5. Children 12 & under are free.

