The 3rd Annual Tour de Charleston

Champaign, IL - The 3 rd Annual Tour de Charleston will take place on Saturday, June 1st

The Tour de Charleston is a great race for anyone! It is a great race for the competitive rider- as everyone will have a chip timed bib and we will have award winners for the top 3 male and female finishers in the age categories- but the race is also wonderful for the casual weekend rider.

The race will begin at the historic Coles County Courthouse Square in Charleston, and travel through scenic rural landscapes in Coles & Clark Counties. We have a 12.5, 25, and 50-mile ride and NEW this year a 1-mile Family Fun Ride. The 12.5, 25, and 50-mile rides have a staggered start at 8 Am and the 1-mile ride will take place at 9 AM.

The whole day is going to be full of excitement:

In the morning we will have food vendors selling delicious breakfasts staples

At 10 AM, Muse Fest on the square will begin! MuseFest will have food vendors and trucks, craft vendors, a kid’s corner with bumper cars & a bounce house, and musicians including Grammy nominated Robbie Fulks. After the race, Rocs Blockfront Restaurant and Lounge will host a Porch Party on their newly renovated porch with delicious food and drink specials.

NEW this year, we are excited to bring a beer tent!

We have 2 wonderful hotels, including Days Inn, and Unique Suites which houses the amazing Brickhouse Bar & Grill, as well as a beautiful, historic Bed & Breakfast, the McGrady Inn, for participants to stay in.

Registration is open at charlestonchamber.com, active.com, or you can call the Chamber office at 217-345-7041

Sponsorship is still available too! The magnitude of the event offers a unique opportunity to market yourself/business. Your logo and name will be displayed on the event shirts, throughout the race course, and there are countless other perks!