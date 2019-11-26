TEDx Decatur Public Library Women 2019

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

This is our year to be BOLD + BRILLIANT – without apology. At TEDxDecaturPublicLibraryWomen 2019, we’re shining a spotlight on dazzling ideas from some of the world’s most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators. Celebrating pioneer making power moves, brilliant people who are just getting started, and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates. TEDxDecaturPublicLibraryWomen 2019 promises to be a joyful, thought-provoking celebration of smarts, savvy and diverse dynamism.

TEDxDecaturPublicLibraryWomen, December 7, 1:00 – 5:00 pm in the Madden Auditorium.



TEDxWomen conferences bring together a global community of people interested in exploring how change begins: with innovative thinkers who catalyze ideas toward action. Over the past years, TEDWomen and TEDxWomen have launched some powerful ideas into the world.

Featuring Live Speakers:

Olivia Brewer

When Does Feminism Become Toxic?

Olivia is a senior Entrepreneurship major at Millikin University. She loves helping people identify their life purpose and relentlessly pursue their dreams. Olivia is an aspiring speaker, author, and founder of a holistic wellness center.

Bridgette Cassidy Davey

Lucy: Surveying the Diversity of the Trojan Asteroids

Bridgette Cassidy Davey is a senior physics major currently attending Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois. She primarily does research in astrophysics involving near earth asteroids. Her research and desire to share her love of astronomy are what motivated her to become a NASA Lucy Mission Ambassador. Throughout her academic life, Bridgette has had several mentors share their passion for science and encourage the same interest in her. She hopes to use this opportunity to share about the Lucy Mission and do the same for others. Some of the things Bridgette enjoys in her spare time are growing plants, fossil hunting, reading science fiction, painting pictures, and playing flute. One of her favorite astronomy quotes is by Miles Kington: “Astronomers, like burglars and jazz musicians, operate best at night.”

Aimee E. Miller-Ott, Ph.D.

(Un)divided attention in the age of cell phone distractions

Aimee E. Miller-Ott, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor and Graduate Program Coordinator in the School of Communication at Illinois State University. Her research focuses on ways that people use communication to manage their personal and relational identities in various contexts. She has an extensive line of co-authored research focused on how people experience, make sense of, and respond to their friends’, family members’, and romantic partners’ use of cell phones and cell phone distractions when spending time with them.

Ngozi Onuoro

The Athena Complex: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Live Boldly and Shine Brightly

Dr. Ngozi Onuora is an Associate Professor in the College of Professional Studies at Millikin University. In this role, she teaches literacy courses for pre-service teachers in the School of Education. Dr. O is also Chair of the African American Studies committee, and she serves on a variety of committees and councils on campus and in the community.

Kristi Palmer

Shine that Light!

Professor Kristi Palmer has been teaching Sociology and Psychology at Richland Community College for the last 23 years. She has her B.A. in Psychology from the University of IL, Springfield and an M.S. in Family Development and Education from Friends University, Wichita KS. She is a Certified Family Life Educator who has presented workshops statewide on topics including education, child development, divorce, and parenting. She resides in Decatur with her son and their 3 dogs.

Heather Smith

Why I Am Passionate about Pipeline Safety Management Systems

Heather McConnell-Smith, is the Performance Improvement Manager of Pipeline Safety Compliance and Quality Assurance at Ameren Illinois based out of the Decatur, IL office. She is the Decatur area Chair of the Women Influencing Success in Energy (WISE), an Ameren employee resource group. Heather has 20 years of industry experience and has been a Project Manager in several different industries including Petrochemical, Oil Refining, and Agricultural. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Iowa. Heather is a Project Management Institute certified Project Management Professional. She is an inventor on Patent 9,253,939 B2 for a method of coating seed. Heather is married to Kevin Smith, and has two children Emma and Avery. She is also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Decatur Illinois. At St. John’s, Heather is a Youth Board Chair. Heather is also the Treasurer of the Decatur Area Women’s Network (DAWN). Professionally she has been recognized with the following corporate awards: Dow Technology Center Award for York Avicta Project 2015, Dow AgroSciences Innovators’ Day Award 2014, and 2013. Lyondell Northern Tier Plant Projects Excellence Award March 2008, Lyondell Corporate Operational Excellence Awards 2005: Microthene Unit Reliability Improvement, 2003 Tuscola Science Camp. Lyondell Northern Region Operational Excellence Awards: Operational Excellence Leadership Team.