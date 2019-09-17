Tasty treats for your next tailgate with Colleen Hatton

1  of  3
Champaign, Ill.

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, with Dish Passionate Cuisine is back with dishes that will wow your guests at the next tailgate!

Turkey Enchilada Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • 1 Egg
  • 1 lb Ground Turkey
  • 4.5 oz Can of Green Chilis, drained
  • 3/4 c Panko Bread Crumbs
  • 1 t Chili Powder
  • 1 t Cumin
  • 1/2 Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded
  • 10 oz of Home Made or Canned Enchilada Sauce

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat egg lightly and add turkey, chilis, panko, chili powder, cumin and cheese.  Mix until thoroughly combined.

Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Roll meatballs into 1″ balls and place evenly on parchment paper.

Turn broiler on high and place approximately 4-5 inches from broiler.  Broiled until brown, approximately 10-12 minutes.  The meatballs will no be cooked at this point.

Transfer meatballs to slow cooker and pour enchilada sauce all over.  Cook on low for approximately 2 hours or until internal temp reaches 165.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie Delight

  • 1 Family Size Brownie Mix of your choice
  • 1/2 Salted Peanuts
  • 1Cup Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups, chopped
  • 1 1/2 C Milk Chocolate Chips
  • 1 1/2 C Peanut Butter
  • 1/2 T Butter
  • 1 1/2 C Rice Krispie Treats


Big Batch Moscow Mules

  • 1 container Simply Limeade
  • 2, 16.9 oz. bottles of ginger beer
  • 2 cups vodka
  • 3 limes


Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into dispenser or pitcher and stir together. Cut up some limes into slices and add to container. Garnish with lime wedges to serve.

