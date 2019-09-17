Tasty treats for your next tailgate with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, with Dish Passionate Cuisine is back with dishes that will wow your guests at the next tailgate!

Turkey Enchilada Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 Egg

1 lb Ground Turkey

4.5 oz Can of Green Chilis, drained

3/4 c Panko Bread Crumbs

1 t Chili Powder

1 t Cumin

1/2 Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded

10 oz of Home Made or Canned Enchilada Sauce

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat egg lightly and add turkey, chilis, panko, chili powder, cumin and cheese. Mix until thoroughly combined.

Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Roll meatballs into 1″ balls and place evenly on parchment paper.

Turn broiler on high and place approximately 4-5 inches from broiler. Broiled until brown, approximately 10-12 minutes. The meatballs will no be cooked at this point.

Transfer meatballs to slow cooker and pour enchilada sauce all over. Cook on low for approximately 2 hours or until internal temp reaches 165.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie Delight

1 Family Size Brownie Mix of your choice

1/2 Salted Peanuts

1Cup Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups, chopped

1 1/2 C Milk Chocolate Chips

1 1/2 C Peanut Butter

1/2 T Butter

1 1/2 C Rice Krispie Treats



Big Batch Moscow Mules

1 container Simply Limeade

2, 16.9 oz. bottles of ginger beer

2 cups vodka

3 limes



Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into dispenser or pitcher and stir together. Cut up some limes into slices and add to container. Garnish with lime wedges to serve.

