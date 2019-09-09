Synergy HomeCare’s Genie Program helps grant wishes for seniors in Illinois

Synergy HomeCare is running the Senior Genie Program, open to any person 50 and older living in the Synergy HomeCare service area. Until December 31st they are accepting nominations for deserving seniors to win $5000 toward achieving their goal or wish.

Synergy is a non-medical home care service provider that is licensed with the Illinois Department of Health…offering a solution to those who value the ability to stay in their home with challenges they might face. They provide service 24/7 and with a dedicated on-call team at each location, someone is available to change, cancel, and start service or answer questions.

Shifts are never cancelled; and their team is available 24/7. For more information about Synergy, or to get details on the Senior Genie Program, visit them here:

Synergy HomeCare

217-318-0268

2213 S. Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.synergyhomecare.com