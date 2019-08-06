Sweetcorn Festival teaming up with Riggs Beer

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

• Dates of the Sweetcorn Festival: Friday, August 23 from 5-Midnight, Saturday, August 24 from 11 AM-Midnight

• Rigg’s will provide their beer and wine for the festival under two beer tents near both stages (logo attached)

• Attendees will be able to carry drinks purchased at the festival or at bars throughout the festival and into other downtown bars as long as they have a wristband

• Most of the downtown bars will have entertainment and drink specials during both days of the festival

• In addition to the main stage, we will also have the Downtown Get Down stage with entertainment both Friday and Saturday

• No tickets are needed to enter the festival/see bands! Beer tents will accept cash and card, but the corn tent will only accept cash

• In addition to entertainment, there will be many kids activities including the CU Adventures in Time and Space – Save the Sweetcorn Festival Puzzle Hunt, the Corn Classic Corn Eating Contest by Tricoci University, a new Slice and Diced Home Chef cooking competition by The Land Connection, opportunities to meet our mascot Corny and more

• For full lists of entertainment, activities, participating downtown bars and everything Sweetcorn Festival visit urbanasweetcornfestival.com



Beer List:

American Lager – Rigg’s take on America’s most popular beer style. They use a large dose of non-GMO corn from their own family farm. It’s fermented, conditioned, and lagered for six weeks for incredible smoothness.

Hefeweizen – The most popular style of the southern German state of Bavaria, and for good reason. It has a rich banana aroma, finishes clean, slightly tart and refreshing.

Red Lager – Described by Rigg’s as a “dual citizen” of the US and Germany. Dark German malts are used to create a red color and subtle fruitiness that is unlike any other beer on the market. A healthy dose of American aroma hops accentuate the fruitiness and provide a refind bitterness that will leave you ready for another drink.

IPL – AKA: Indian Pale Lager. According to Riggs, the purpose of an American IPA is to showcase its hops. As big fans of lager fermentations, Riggs was curious to see what would happen if they used German Lager yeast in an American IPA to create a truly blank canvas for the finest aroma hop varieties to shine through. Their IPL allows you to experience hops in a way that IPAs never quite could.

Schwarzbier – German for “Black Beer”, Schwarzbier is an extremely dark, well hopped, medium-strength lager. Its complexity is derived from its heavy use of dark, roasted, and smoked barley malt. It’s a roasty beer, with a hint of smoky sweetness that’s balanced with robust hop bitterness. Staying true to its German Lager heritage, it has an incredibly clean and crisp finish.

Wine Selection

Montelle Himmelswein (Sweet White) – Crisp and racy with aromas and tastes of green apple, lemonade, and hints of apricots and peached in the background.

Stonewood Chardonnay (Dry White) – An unoaked Chardonnay with crisp citrus flavors and aromas.

JK Pinot Noir (Red) – Subtle raspberry and black cherry flavors, soft tannins and a very smooth finish.