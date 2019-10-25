Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Bevier Cafe students, Lucas Perry and Carly Pine, share the recipe for our Sweet and Sour Tofu Bowl.

Ingredients:

Yields: 2

6 ounces fresh carrots

6 ounces fresh crown broccoli

8 ounces gluten free sweet and sour sauce

6 ounces extra firm tofu

2 and 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

8 ounces brown rice

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

2 tsp green onion

Directions:

Cut tofu into medium dice size

Cut carrots into half moon size

Cut broccoli into bite size

Cook the brown rice and keep warm unit needed.

Heat the teriyaki glaze in a sauce pan and keep warm until needed

Toss the tofu together with the cornstarch. Shake off the excess conrstarch. Pan fry for approximately 3 minutes. Keep warm until needed. Steam the vegetables until tender. Toss vegetables in 4 ounce of sweet and sour sauce.

Then place brown rice in serving dish. Top with vegetables followed by the tofu then add additional 2 ounces of sauce.

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.