Superior Medical Equipment-Helping You Sleep Better

Charleston, IL (WCIA) Lifetime Eye Care help people keep healthy eyes so they can enjoy good vision for their entire lives. Their motto is, "For Vision. For Health. For Life." We diagnose and treat conditions often before any symptoms are present, while intervention is still most effective. Common questions include, "When should I start eye exams for my children (or myself)?", How often should I have an eye health exam? What's the difference between checking vision and en eye health exam? Also, our equipment is extensive and unique; so we get many referrals from other eye doctors due to this.

Lifetime Eye Care are much more focused (pun intended) on cutting edge, high-tech examination of the eyes and visual system, and feel sharing all of this information and imaging with our patients chairside in the exam room is important to achieve best long-term eye health and visual results. We feel that "an educated patient is an empowered patient" and want our patients to learn and know as much about their eyes and eye health as possible.