Superior Medical Equipment-Helping You Sleep Better

Charleston, IL (WCIA) It’s the age old joke, your spouse, child, or grandparent snores. Maybe the snoring is keeping you up at night. It could be a sign of bigger health problem. ciHealth sponsor Superior Medical Equipment Ryan Frahm explains more.
CPAP, the problem being solved is Sleep Apnea. It’s known for causing snoring, waking with a gasp, morning headaches, and daytime sleepiness. It can also cause hypertension, metabolic syndrome, irritability, and drowsiness. Starving the organs for oxygen has led to diabetes, liver disease, heart disease, and stroke. The cpap may be funny looking but it’s really a life-saving device.
Superior Medical Equipment
217-345-4144
689 Castle Drive, Charleston
