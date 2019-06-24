Sunset Funeral Home shares tips on pre-planning your final wishes

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Jason Murphy, Director of Family Services, is here with Sunset Funeral Home sharing details on pre-planning your loved ones final wishes.

Here’s more from Sunset Funeral Home:

Pre-planning final wishes and cemetery memorialization.

People are often uneducated when it comes to options for funeral and cremation services. Also, in regards to cremation memorialization options. We offer free Community Education Programs that talk about all the different options and the benefits of pre-planning these services ahead of time.

Many people will ask, “Do I have to have a visitation/funeral or memorial service?” Also, they will say, “I just want to take the ashes home.” Not that there is anything wrong with any option a family chooses, however, there are great benefits from having a gathering of some sort to celebrate that loved ones life. Also, we feel that it is very important to permanently memorialize your loved ones, even if cremation is chosen.

Through our Community Education Programs, we are able to highlight what is called the “Acute Loss Period” that illustrates why it is important to have some sort of service for your loved one. Also, we are able to talk about the many different options to memorialize your loved one and why that is so important to do so.

We own and operate our own crematory. Your loved one never leaves our care. Also, by owning our own Memorial Park, we are able to provide our families with all sort of information and options at one time…rather than our families needing to go to many different places to finalize final arrangements. We have a very large staff and updated facilities. We also have an on staff licensed Grief Counselor to assist any of our families who may be struggling.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

2 upcoming Lunch and Learn Education Programs

Both on Thursday, June 27th at 11:30am.

Locations: Sunset Funeral Home Champaign-Urbana Chapel, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL, 61820.

Sunset’s Urbas Funeral Chapel of Westville, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL, 61883.

OFFERS:

$500 off prearranged funeral services

$250 off prearranged cremation services

15% off of all cremation memorialization options at Sunset Memorial Park

All promotions end on Wednesday, July 31st.