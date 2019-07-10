Summer Energy Efficiency Tips with Mattex Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Mattex Heating, Cooling and Plumbing is back with tips on keeping your home energy efficient this summer, tips that will help you save money during the hot season.

Here's more from Mattex:



Tips on How to Save Energy this summer:

• Set your thermostat to 78 degrees. Every degree you raise your thermostat above 72 degrees, you save up to 3% of your cooling expenses.

• Use ceiling fans or box fans to keep your home easy and breezy. A good fan will allow you to raise your thermostat 4 degrees while maintaining the same level of comfort.

• Close your blinds/curtains. Draw your blinds during the hottest parts of the day especially on windows facing south. Open them at night when it cools down.

• Barbecue. Ovens and stoves can raise your kitchen’s temp up to 10 degrees.

• Wash with cold or warm water. At least 90% of the energy used by your washing machine goes toward heating the water. And do your laundry in the morning when it’s still cool out. Hang your clothes on a close line so you don’t heat up the home using an electric or gas dryer.

• Keep your air filters clean. Dirty and clogged air filters will cause your AC system to work harder

