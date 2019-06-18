Summer Deck Care Tips from Menards

When it comes to maintaining your deck or patio this summer, there are a number of questions that need to be asked and answered:
-What is a pressure washer…and what does it do?
– Which nozzles to which things…and which is safest for my deck?
-How do I inspect my deck…and what do I look for?
Dan Ahart from Menards joined us to answer all of these questions, plus tell us how Menards is equipped to help. For more details, visit Menards online.
