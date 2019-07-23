Stuffed Mediterranean Bread Loaf with guest chef, Kristina Adams

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams Smith has over 18 years experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Upcoming events

· Tuesday, July 30th cooking demonstration at Grovestone in Champaign 6-8pm

Grill Healthy

Go fish! Tuna, salmon and halibut have great nutritional benefits including omega-3 fatty acids. Use fresh lemon slices and herbs for enhanced flavor. Make a better burger: if grilling burgers choose extra lean beef and drain off the excess fat after cooking. Focus on 3 oz patties to control portion sizes. Add finely chopped green pepper and onion to your patties for to get in some veggies. Baked potato fries: Slice white or sweet potatoes into small wedges or sticks, lightly spray with olive oil cooking spray and sprinkle with black pepper. Wrap in foil back and grill until tender. Veggie kabobs: load up skewers with mushrooms, peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash or other veggies. Lightly baste with Italian dressing and grill until slightly blackened. Grill corn in the husk: Soak corn for about 20 minutes before grilling and leave the husks on. Grill for about 30 minutes over medium flame, rotating occasionally. Remove from grill, let cool for about 5 minutes, remove husks and enjoy!

Stuffed Mediterranean Bread Loaf

Loaf baguette

1 cup roma tomato, chopped

1 cup green pepper, chopped

½ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup green olive, chopped

¼ cup Kalamata olive, chopped

1 cup Fresh mozzarella

½ cup shredded fresh parmesan

1-2 T. Grovestone Italian seasoning

¼ cup Grovestone Olive oil

½ cup Grovestone Balsamic vinegar

Cut the baguette lengthwise until almost all the way through. Tear out some of the bread in the middle.

Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar and seasoning and to the mixed vegetables in medium size bowl. Let marinate for approximately an hour or overnight if needed. Add cheeses to marinated vegetables once ready to stuff the bread loaf. Use a slotted spoon to fill the bread loaf. Once full wrap loaf in foil and bake in oven or over grill for approximately 20 minutes or until cheeses are melted and vegetables are heated through. Unwrap and let cool before slicing.

Kristina Adams Smith, MS, RD, LDN E-Mail: slicedrightnutrition@gmail.com