Stone Creek Church to host Big Give

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Stone Creek Church in Urbana is partnering with the Urbana meijer and The U of I Office of Volunteer Programs to help provide a Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

The Big Give will take place at Stone Creek Church located at:

2502 S. Race Street, Urbana IL 61801

For more information, email us at thebiggive@stonecreekwired.com or call us after November 1st at (844) 490 – 7575.

When you arrive at your distribution appointment, you must bring your registration number and a Picture ID with your name and address that you registered with. You (the owner of the ID) must be present to receive your basket.

