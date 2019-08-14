Steve Rodman performs at City Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Musical guest, Steve Rodman, takes over the City Center stage!
Steve Rodman Music with speciality performing John Denver, Dan Fogelberg, James Taylor, Eagles, Neil Young and more.
Steve Rodman is a dynamic artist, whose eclectic music encompasses many genres and influences. From folk to rock to oldies to blues, he has several influences upon his own unique songwriting. Born and bred in Danville, IL, Steve has been known for his national tributes to John Denver and Dan Fogelberg, as well as performing at charity shows and festival stages.
Most recently, however, he has gained a large following for his uplifting, heart-filled album, brimming with entirely original songs that invite you to listen again and again. He gives tremendous credit to his band, who have supported him throughout the process and bring talents of their own to his vision. The respect they all have for each other on-stage is palpable from the first chord.
TWO GREAT EVENTS IN DANVILLE IL IN ONE WEEKEND!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019
DINNER AND CONCERT
TURTLE RUN GOLF CLUB
DOORS AT 4PM / DINNER AT 4:30PM
JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE
EVENING OF DAN’S MUSIC!
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019
STARTS AT 11AM
ACOUSTIC BRUNCH
DANVILLE BOAT CLUB
FOOD, FUN & FELLOWSHIP
WITH SOME ACOUSTIC TUNES!
