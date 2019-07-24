Steamed Chocolate Pudding with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –
Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a family recipe for Steamed Chocolate Pudding.
*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!
INGREDIENTS
1 cup sugar
1 Tbsp butter
2 eggs, beaten*
1 cup whole milk
2 cups flour*
2 teaspoons baking powder
4 ounces of chocolate, melted*
DIRECTIONS
- Place in the base of a large stock pot a small dish towel that’s been folded several times or if you have one, drop a round rack in the base of the pot. The purpose is to prevent your pudding mold from touching the bottom of the pot and to allow it to remain standing straight during the steaming process.
- Then, fill that stock pot with enough water to cover the pudding mold just past the halfway point and start the water to boil while you prepare the batter.
- Blend the sugar and butter.
- Gently beat the eggs and add to the butter/sugar mixture.
- Stir in milk
- Sift the flour and baking powder and gradually add to the butter mixture.
- Melt the chocolate and fold it into the mixture.
- Pour the batter into a generously buttered steamed pudding mold.
- Gently place the mold into onto the rack or towel in the stock pot.
- Reduce heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for an hour.
- When done, gently remove the pudding mold from the water bath, remove the lid, and invert the pudding mold onto a wire rack positioned over a cookie sheet.
- Let sit for a few minutes before cutting to serve.
- Serve with warm whipped cream, ice cream, marshmallow sauce, or your favorite topping!
