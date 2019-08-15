State Fair Ethnic Village: A Taste of Lithuania

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s been exactly one week since the Illinois State Fair kicked off and if you haven’t made it to the fair grounds in Springfield, why not check that off your weekend bucket list?

This Sunday will be your last chance to experience all those rides, games, and shows. But if you’re feeling daring enough for the swinging pirate ship

then dare to branch out from corn dogs and funnel cakes.

Open from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm, the fair’s Ethnic Village calls itself home to food from 15 different nationalities.

If you’re looking for comfortable and classic Mexican that’s here, but if you want to step away from the familiar… try some Cajun, Pilipino, or Jamaican food. ciLiving decided to checkout the Lithuanian booth where server Nicole Dentzman was serving up dishes from Turasky’s Catering.

On the menu: cabbage rolls, savory dumplings called perogies, spicy kielbasa sausages, ribeye steak, and baby butter potatoes.

And while you’re enjoying the food in the Ethnic Village make sure you gather your family and take an opportunity to savor the moment too.

This section of the fair features live music from noon to 9:00 pm daily.

For fair tickets click HERE.