State Bank of Cerro Gordo celebrates 125 years of service to the community

Originating in 1894, The State Bank of Cerro Gordo is celebrating 125 years of service to their community this year with two events next month. One featuring free food for customers and the other a free service to residents of Cerro Gordo and the surrounding communities.
Customer Appreciation Cookout – September 13, 2019
Shred Day – September 14, 2019
STATE BANK OF CERRO GORDO
217-763-2741
101 S. MADISON ST.
P O BOX 440
http://www.bankcerrogordo.com
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest