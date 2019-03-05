Spring Break and Summer Camps offered at Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Time to start thinking Summer Camps and Spring Break programs at the Museum of the Grand Prairie and Homer Lake with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District!



Monday, March 18 - Friday, March 22

SPRING BREAK AT HOMER LAKE

Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Enjoy unique programs for the whole family at Homer Lake every day during spring break!

• Monday, March 18

SPRING CLEANUP

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Help get the Interpretive Center spruced up for the season! We will clean out flower beds, spread mulch, and do general cleanup. Bring gloves and dress for the weather. All ages. FREE. Register by March 17 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or pleiter@ccfpd.org.

• Tuesday, March 19

INTRO TO LETTERBOXING

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Ever been on a real-life treasure hunt? Come out to Homer Lake for a lesson on Letterboxing, a popular hobby for all ages that uses clues to lead you to hidden treasures in the woods! Ages 5 and up. FREE. Register by March 18 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

• Wednesday, March 20

REMARKABLE REPTILES

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Come meet some Illinois reptiles, and learn interesting facts about the animals that live inside the Interpretive Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet our resident reptiles up close! All ages. FREE. Register by March 19 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org.

• Thursday, March 21

SURVIVAL SHELTERS

West Lake Trail (north parking lot), Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Would you know how to survive a night lost in the woods? The first step is knowing how to build a shelter to keep you warm and dry. After a short introduction, we’ll practice making shelters. For families and adults. FREE. Register by March 20 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or pleiter@ccfpd.org.

• Friday, March 22

FIRE BY FRICTION

Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Before the convenience of matches and lighters, how did we start a fire? Try out old-fashioned fire making skills like flint & steel and the bowdrill in this exciting program. We’ll also learn how to make a one-match fire in the woods. For families and adults. FREE. Register by March 21 at ccfpd.org; For more info: (217) 896-2455 or pleiter@ccfpd.org.

Monday, March 18 - Friday, March 22

SPRING BREAK AT THE MUSEUM

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

Not sure what to fill your day with this spring break? Stop by the Museum for fun-filled activities every day! For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

• Monday, March 18

SPINNING & WEAVING

Want to know how cloth and textiles are produced? Come and try your hand at old fashioned spinning and weaving methods!

• Tuesday, March 19

QUILL WRITING

Try your hand at writing with a quill feather. Take yourself back in time and write a letter like many did centuries ago!

• Wednesday, March 20

BUTTER CHURNING

We need your help churning this treat! Join us as we create butter using various methods that require just a little cream and no electricity!

• Thursday, March 21

CANDLE DIPPING

During the 19th century, candles were the most common form of interior lighting. Dip a wick in some candle wax and take home your very own classic candle!

• Friday, March 22

CIVIL WAR CRAFT & ACTIVITY DAY

The Civil War was an influential time in United States history. Join us for a day of fun and learning as we provide hands-on activities to bring this period in history to life!