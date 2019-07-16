Champaign, IL (WCIA) Guest Chef Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine shares a recipe featuring fresh spinach and zucchini. You can find both at your farmer’s market.

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Ingredients:

2 T Cornstarch

1/2 C Milk

1/2 C Chicken Stock

3/4 C Shaved Parmesan Cheese

1 14.5 oz Can of Artichoke Hearts

10 oz of Fresh Baby Spinach

1 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 White Onion, Finely Diced

1 Clove of Garlic, Minced

1 t Kosher Salt

1 t Black Pepper

6 Small Zucchini

Instructions:

Make Cornstarch Slurry by mixing 2T Cornstarch and 1/4 C Milk until dissolved. Set aside.

Combine minced garlic, diced onion and chopped artichoke hearts.

Preheat skillet and add olive oil. Add diced onion. Continue to cook for 3 minutes until the onions are soft. Add garlic and artichoke hearts. Stir for approximately 2 more minutes and then add the fresh spinach. Stir as the spinach begins to wilt.

Add the remaining milk, cornstarch slurry, chicken stock, salt and pepper. Simmer until mixture begins to thicken. Turn off head and add 1/2 parmesan cheese and stir until combined.

Slice zucchini in half -length wise and trim ends off, but leave a little on the ends for a boat. Scoop out the inside and fill with spinach mixture.

Sprinkle with remaining parmesan cheese and bake for 15 minutes at 400 Degrees.