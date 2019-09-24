Breaking News
Spinach Artichoke Dip with Harvest Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Emily DuPuis with Harvest Market is back with a great appetizer, a lightened up spinach artichoke dip with a secret ingredient your next tailgate.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

• 1 15-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
• 4 oz fresh spinach, roughly torn into pieces
• 1 14-oz. can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped
• 1 small onion, minced
• 4 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese
• ¼ cup nonfat plain greek yogurt
• 1 cup italian cheese blend, divided
• ¼ cup rehydrated sundried tomatoes (optional)
• 3-4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon cavenders greek seasoning, or italian blend
• salt and pepper to taste

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. In the bowl of a large food processor, blend cannellini beans until mostly smooth. Add to a large bowl along with all the rest of the ingredients and stir to combine.
  3. Spray an oven safe cooking dish with cooking spray or use a cast iron skillet and place mixture in prepared dish. Top with additional cheese if you like. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until dip is heated throughout and cheese is melty. Serve while warm with pita chips, carrot sticks, red bell pepper strips or even broccoli!
    • you can also place all ingredients in a small crock pot and hold it on low!

