Spinach Artichoke Dip with Harvest Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Emily DuPuis with Harvest Market is back with a great appetizer, a lightened up spinach artichoke dip with a secret ingredient your next tailgate.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

• 1 15-oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

• 4 oz fresh spinach, roughly torn into pieces

• 1 14-oz. can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped

• 1 small onion, minced

• 4 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese

• ¼ cup nonfat plain greek yogurt

• 1 cup italian cheese blend, divided

• ¼ cup rehydrated sundried tomatoes (optional)

• 3-4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon cavenders greek seasoning, or italian blend

• salt and pepper to taste