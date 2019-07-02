“Spider-Man: Far From Home” & “Midsommar”

A highboy anticipated sequel and an eerie horror film are on area screens this holiday weekend. Here to tell us about Spider-Man: Far From Home and Midsommar is film critic Chuck Koplinski.

Midsommar. A couple (Florence Pugh & Jack Reynor) travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. Though the film takes its time, it successfully casts a spell on the viewer, slowly establishing a sense of dread that steadily increases to a memorable payoff. Patience is rewarded in this 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinsk) Rated R. 140 minutes. ART, SAV.

Spider-Man: Far from Home. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13. 129 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, SAV.

