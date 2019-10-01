Southwest Shrimp Bowl with Lodgic Everyday Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Lodgic Everyday Community is a nonprofit. You can do a little good every day while also getting work done, taking care of your family, or taking care of yourself. All of our profits benefit Mooseheart Child City and Schools, a long-standing organization that cares for youth in need.
We are coming up on our 1 year anniversary this October, so we’re celebrating all month with activities to welcome the community as they’ve welcomed us. From free coworking, to open fitness classes, happy hours, homecoming brunch and our annual Campfire and Cocktails celebration, we have many fun ways for the public to celebrate with us.
Everyday Kitchen and Clever Moose are open to the public.
We are experts in taking the everyday and making it something special. Whether you need childcare on your schedule, a great meal, a refreshing drink, event space catered to you, or a workplace that helps you be more creative and productive, Lodgic is the place you’ve been looking for.
We are the first in the nation to combine childcare, food and beverage, events, and co-working all under one roof.
Sep 30 – Oct 6 –
EVENTS focused
Coworking week 1
Sep 30
6 p.m. Run Club
Oct 1
6:30 p.m. No shower happy hour
Oct 2
8 a.m. Membership Mingle
Oct 5
5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Kids Camp party
Oct 7 – 13
Coworking Week 2
Oct 7
6 p.m. Run Club
Oct 8
6:30 No shower happy hour
Oct 9
12 p.m. Membership Mingle
Oct 11
8 p.m. Red Letters Comedy Show
Oct 12
5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Kids Camp Party
Oct 13
Homecoming brunch
Oct 14 – 20
Coworking Week 3
Oct 14
New menu rollout
6 p.m. Run Club
Oct 15
6:30 No Shower happy hour
Oct 16
4 p.m. Membership Mingle
Oct 19
5-10 p.m. Kids Camp party
Oct 21 – 27
Coworking Week 4
Oct 21
6 p.m. Run Club
Oct 22
6:30 p.m. Now shower happy hour
Oct 23
4-7 Campfire Cocktails
Oct 25
CU Theatre Company Trivia night 6-9 p.m.
Oct 26
5-10 p.m. Kids Camp party
Oct 28-Nov 3
Coworking Week 5
Oct 28
6 p.m. Run Club
Oct 29
6:30 p.m. No shower happy hour
Oct 30
7 p.m. Membership Mingle happy hour
Oct 31
Costume competition
Lodgic Everyday Community
1807 South Neil Street