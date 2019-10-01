Southwest Shrimp Bowl with Lodgic Everyday Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lodgic Everyday Community is a nonprofit. You can do a little good every day while also getting work done, taking care of your family, or taking care of yourself. All of our profits benefit Mooseheart Child City and Schools, a long-standing organization that cares for youth in need.

We are coming up on our 1 year anniversary this October, so we’re celebrating all month with activities to welcome the community as they’ve welcomed us. From free coworking, to open fitness classes, happy hours, homecoming brunch and our annual Campfire and Cocktails celebration, we have many fun ways for the public to celebrate with us.

Everyday Kitchen and Clever Moose are open to the public.

We are experts in taking the everyday and making it something special. Whether you need childcare on your schedule, a great meal, a refreshing drink, event space catered to you, or a workplace that helps you be more creative and productive, Lodgic is the place you’ve been looking for.

We are the first in the nation to combine childcare, food and beverage, events, and co-working all under one roof.

Sep 30 – Oct 6 –

EVENTS focused

Coworking week 1

Sep 30

6 p.m. Run Club

Oct 1

6:30 p.m. No shower happy hour

Oct 2

8 a.m. Membership Mingle

Oct 5

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Kids Camp party

Oct 7 – 13

Coworking Week 2

Oct 7

6 p.m. Run Club

Oct 8

6:30 No shower happy hour

Oct 9

12 p.m. Membership Mingle

Oct 11

8 p.m. Red Letters Comedy Show

Oct 12

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Kids Camp Party

Oct 13

Homecoming brunch

Oct 14 – 20

Coworking Week 3

Oct 14

New menu rollout

6 p.m. Run Club

Oct 15

6:30 No Shower happy hour

Oct 16

4 p.m. Membership Mingle

Oct 19

5-10 p.m. Kids Camp party

Oct 21 – 27

Coworking Week 4

Oct 21

6 p.m. Run Club

Oct 22

6:30 p.m. Now shower happy hour

Oct 23

4-7 Campfire Cocktails

Oct 25

CU Theatre Company Trivia night 6-9 p.m.

Oct 26

5-10 p.m. Kids Camp party

Oct 28-Nov 3

Coworking Week 5

Oct 28

6 p.m. Run Club

Oct 29

6:30 p.m. No shower happy hour

Oct 30

7 p.m. Membership Mingle happy hour

Oct 31

Costume competition

Lodgic Everyday Community

1807 South Neil Street