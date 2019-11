Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to share Sounds of the Season with you this afternoon from the talented VCR & VHS a cappella groups at Urbana High School.

The Urbana High School A Cappella groups rehearse before school and perform around the community as well as compete.

Every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the UHS A Cappella groups will be at Lincoln Square Mall from 9AM-1PM. They will be doing pictures with Santa starting as low $6 as well as caroling.