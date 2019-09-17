1  of  2
Breaking News
District: “Play fighting” cause of student injury Assumption water system back in compliance with IEPA regulations

Songbird on CI Stage

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Songbird duo, Karen Shipley & Cindy Crawford are BFFs, whose friendship revolves around their mutual interest in singing & writing acoustic Classic Country/Folk music. They are tons of fun & enjoy jamming with other musicians, or performing small venues by themselves and we’re excited to share their music today on the CI Stage!

Songbird At Carriage Crossing
Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 PM – 2:45 PM

Carriage Crossing Senior Living – Arcola
909 Green Mill Rd, Arcola, Illinois 61910

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER