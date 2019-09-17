Songbird on CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Songbird duo, Karen Shipley & Cindy Crawford are BFFs, whose friendship revolves around their mutual interest in singing & writing acoustic Classic Country/Folk music. They are tons of fun & enjoy jamming with other musicians, or performing small venues by themselves and we’re excited to share their music today on the CI Stage!

Songbird At Carriage Crossing

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 PM – 2:45 PM

Carriage Crossing Senior Living – Arcola

909 Green Mill Rd, Arcola, Illinois 61910