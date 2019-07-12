Solving breathing problems flat-faced cats may face

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Dr. Heidi Phillips, associate professor and veterinary surgeon, College of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Hadley Gleason, resident in small animal surgery at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital are here to share how they’re working to solve problems that cat breeds with flat faces may experience.

Here’s more from our friends at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital:

We know that dog breeds with flat faces, such as pugs and bulldogs, often have health problems related to the fact that their nasal anatomy is much more compressed than that of other breeds. But do cat breeds with flat faces, including exotic short-hairs and Persians, have these same problems?

That’s the question that Drs. Phillips and Gleason are working to answer.

They recently received a grant from the Winn Feline Foundation to provide a surgical procedure for 16 brachycephalic cats that are suffering from breathing problems. The procedure is similar to standard treatment available for brachycephalic dogs, and all costs associated with the treatment for these cats is covered through the grant. The goal is to document the health status of these cats before and after the surgery to determine whether the procedure was effective.

