Social Media Tips and Fashion with Above Able boutique owner, Nicole Gorman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Blogger and social media influencer, Nicole Gorman, is here with tips on growing your brand with social media as well as giving us a look at pieces from her new online boutique, Above Able.

Here’s more from Nicole:

Above Able hand picks effortless, versatile clothing for the woman who does it all. The company hopes to provide women with the confidence and empowerment to follow their dreams and to step into the best version of themselves. Above Able is the proud sponsor of Miss Illinois, Ariel Beverly, as she encompasses the Above Able brand. She is kind, intelligent, beautiful (inside and out), and works to empower women every day.

Fashion does not have to be difficult. In fact, it can be very simple to be on trend. Above Able simplifies fashion by providing women with timeless pieces that are practical, yet stylish to take them from work to weekend. Above Able opened one month ago on July 14th and we are new to the fashion scene, so have not run into too many questions just yet. Thus far, we have had great reviews from our customers. Some include raves about our quality of clothing, free, fast shipping, and responsive customer service.

Above Able is geared towards all women, but seem to resonate most with women in their later 20’s and up, especially moms. We focus on items you can wear to work, but will easily transition to a weekend. Above Able hopes to provide quality, versatile pieces to ensure customers get their money’s worth and their clothing will be in style for years to come, not just for a season.

Above Able has a pop-up shop at Salon 105 in Mahomet on 8/23/19. The pop-up will be from 5-7pm and will include a braid bar in addition to Above Able clothing.

Find Above Able on Facebook and Instagram.

WOMEN’S WINTER RETREAT HOSTED BY CULTIVATE CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Friday, January 17th – Sunday, January 19th, 2020

A time to reflect, refresh, and re-energize at the gorgeous historic Allerton Mansion in Monticello. This winter weekend retreat is designed for female small-business owners but is open to ALL women. You’ll find time to connect with other business owners, learn something new and prepare for the year ahead. Stay for the whole weekend, or choose a one-day option. Breakout sessions to include business-oriented topics such as marketing, strategic and financial planning, and innovation as well as non-business related activities like yoga, craft workshops, massage therapy, group workouts and wellness workshops.

Tickets go on sale in Oct 1st.

Nicole’s session:

Social Media Marketing and Branding, Nicole Gorman, Above Able/The Gorman Guide

Learn how to manage social media platforms, grow your audience, and create a personalized brand.

Follow Nicole on Instagram HERE.