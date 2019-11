Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Did you know the Champaign-Urbana community is part of a marked religious boundary?

Yep! It’s called an Eruv and it allows Orthodox Jews to carry items on Shabbat, the Jewish Holy Sabbath. ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, met up with religious officials and explains the significance of this boundary as well as its impact on The University of Illinois.