Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Making Appearance at Local Dairy Queens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Only at DQ does happy taste good!

To satisfy their snack needs, Fans can choose between two-piece all white meat chicken strips with their choice of a dip, a juicy Cheeseburger, warm pretzel sticks with zesty queso, crispy fries, a small Sundae featuring creamy DQ Vanilla soft serve and any size soft drink.

2 for $4 Super Snack/Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

2 for $4 Super Snack:
The 2 for $4 Super Snack Menu is perfect for on-the-go value seekers.
The 2 for $4 Super Snack Deal offers a variety of mix and match DQ offerings for just $4 giving Fans the control to satisfy their snack craving with a variety of options at a value price.

Head into DQ and try your favorite 2 for $4 Super Snack mix and match combo today.

Only at your DQ. Happy Tastes Good.

November Blizzard of the Month – Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard:
The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat IS BACK!
Filled with soft, delicious snickerdoodle cookie dough swirled in cinnamon, sugar and
DQ’s world-famous soft serve.
Nothing is as deliciously perfect as DQ Soft Serve – That is why it’s a fan favorite!
