Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese with Bevier Cafe

8 oz Elbow Macaroni Pasta

1/2 oz Iodized Salt for Pasta Water

1.34 oz Unsalted Butter

0.8 oz Shallots

1 oz Flour

0.1 oz Iodized Salt for sauce

0.03 oz White Ground Pepper

2.4 fluid oz. 2% Milk

1.35 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

1/2 lb Smoked Gouda Cheese

2 oz Panko Breadcrumbs

1 oz Unsalted Butter Melted

Directions:

Shred smoked gouda in a food processor.

Make Crumb Topping:

Melt butter in saucepan then mix with the panko breadcrumbs. Set aside

Make Sauce:

Heat the milk and heavy cream in a saucepan. Keep warm.

In a pot, melt butter, add shallots and saute for one minute. Then add flour. Whisk until incorporated. Cook for one minute. Whisk in salt and pepper. Add warm milk and heavy cream. Whisk until sauce is thickened. Add shredded smoked gouda, whisking until melting.

Taste for seasoning.

Cook pasta and drain. Then fold the hot cheese sauce into the pasta. Spread the pasta into an oven casserole dish. Top with panko topping. Place into 350 degree oven. Bake for 15 minutes. Topping should be lightly browned and mac and cheese should be bubbly.