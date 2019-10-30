Skyline performs at City Center

Breaking News
Champaign, Ill.

We’re excited to welcome the band, Skyline, to the City Center stage!

Band Members:

Micah Hardin- Bass & Vocals
Neil Wofford- Drums & Vocals
Randy Waymack- Keyboards & Vocals
Dale Dow- Guitars

Skyline

A group of musicians covering a wide variety of rock. A little something for everyone. Available for bars and clubs, festivals, weddings, benefits, and parties.

Skyline plays a WIDE variety of rock and pop hits ranging from the 60’s to today.. We cover songs from such artists as, The Greg Almond Band, Kid Rock, Billy idol, the Foo Fighters, the Cars, Green Day, the Beatles and many more. hailing from Coles County.

