Skyline performs at City Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to welcome the band, Skyline, to the City Center stage!

Band Members:

Micah Hardin- Bass & Vocals

Neil Wofford- Drums & Vocals

Randy Waymack- Keyboards & Vocals

Dale Dow- Guitars

A group of musicians covering a wide variety of rock. A little something for everyone. Available for bars and clubs, festivals, weddings, benefits, and parties.

Skyline plays a WIDE variety of rock and pop hits ranging from the 60’s to today.. We cover songs from such artists as, The Greg Almond Band, Kid Rock, Billy idol, the Foo Fighters, the Cars, Green Day, the Beatles and many more. hailing from Coles County.