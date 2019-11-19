Sinfonia da Camera Presents H.M.S. Pinafore

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

SINFONIA DA CAMERA

After its success with The Pirates of Penzance in fall 2018, Sinfonia returns with a lightly staged production of H.M.S. Pinafore. This comic opera features playful music by Arthur Sullivan and a humorous libretto by W.S. Gilbert. Both acts are set aboard the ship, where the captain’s daughter Josephine is meant to marry the First Lord of the Admiralty, Sir Joseph Porter. Josephine, however, is madly in love with Ralph Rackstraw, a sailor far below her social rank. This single-night performance will feature Dawn Harris returning as director and Boyd Mackus returning to sing the role of Sir Joseph Porter, with the orchestra seated onstage and once more immersed in the action.

Gilbert & Sullivan: H.M.S. Pinafore

This performance will last approximately two hours and 5 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.