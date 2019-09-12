Sinfonia da Camera coming to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Music Director, Ian Hobson AND soloist Stefan Milenkovich are here with details on an upcoming event, Sinfonia da Camera.

Sinfonia da Camera is a professional chamber orchestra comprised of outstanding UIUC faculty, students, and local musicians. We are under the umbrella of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and also affiliated with UIUC School of Music.

We are excited about our 2019-2020 Season and want to invite the community to join us for our first concert that will be held on September 14th!



SINFONIA DA CAMERA

Ian Hobson, music director and conductor

Stefan Milenkovich, violin

Sinfonia’s 36th season opens with a lush, virtuosic program featuring violinist Stefan Milenkovich performing the Bruch Violin Concerto in G Minor. This concert begins with the Brahms Haydn Variations, a set of movements based on a 10-measure theme by Haydn uniquely divided into two five-bar phrases. This work features each orchestral section and closes with a masterful restatement of the chorale. Bruch’s Concerto in G Minor is among his most popular works with its dark and tuneful themes giving way to a dancing and fiery finish. Following intermission, Sinfonia will accompany the winner of its annual youth concerto competition before closing the concert with Mendelssohn’s richly Romantic “Scottish” symphony. Inspired by the composer’s trip to Britain and tour of Scotland, the work shifts from a stormy first movement to a rousing finale that includes a victory hymn.

Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26

2019 Youth Concerto Competition Winner, TBA

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56, “Scottish”

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts FOELLINGER GREAT HALL MUSIC MUSIC—CLASSICAL AT 7:30PM