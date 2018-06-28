“Sicario” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”

Sicario 2: Soldado (Starts Friday)

The drug war on the US-Mexico border has escalated as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border. To fight the war, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) re-teams with the mercurial Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro). Playlong like a piece of propaganda for Trump’s border policy, this film never really achieves a sense of urgency despite the many horrific trails the two leads are forced to endure. This is a nihilistic film that offers not one iota of hope where the modern border crisis is concerned, and while some may say this is accurate, this is not the movie we need at the moment. 2 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 122 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Starts Friday) This touching documentary by Morgan Neville explores the life, lessons, and legacy of iconic children’s television host, Fred Rogers. More than anything, this appreciation of Rogers shows how far ahead he was in terms of using child psychology to speak to the millions of children who watched his show, as well as underscore that there was very little difference between the public and private man. Touching and lovingly done, this is a film that powerfully reminds us how powerful simple acts of kindness can be. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG 13. 94 minutes. ART.

