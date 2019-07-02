Shrimp, Watermelon, and Feta Salad with Anita Dukeman

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA) –

On Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with details on her two-day Teen Boot Camp taking place on July 15 & 16.

The focus of the camp will be on knife skills, how to cut an onion and how to cut a watermelon (and discuss how to choose a good watermelon at the market).

Monday, July 15th and Tuesday, July 16th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This very popular two-day hands-on cooking camp is designed specifically for teens. Each class lasts 90 minutes, and will be jam packed with learning and fun.

We will prepare popular teen favorites while focusing on knife skills, how to measure, how to follow a recipe, kitchen safety and hygiene.

Some of the recipes the teens will prepare include One-Pan Chicken Alfredo, Vegetable Stir Fry, Chicken Fajitas, Queso Dip and Fresh Salsa.

The class is limited to 10 teens, grades 6 through 10, and there is no cost to attend.

Please call the Arthur Public Library at 543-2037 to register.

The highlighted recipe will be Shrimp, Watermelon and Feta Salad, which uses the onion and watermelon cut earlier in the show.

Shrimp, Watermelon, and Feta Salad

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons honey

2 drops hot sauce (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pound jumbo shrimp, cooked, peeled and deveined (I grill them)

1/4 cup small red onion, very thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, finely sliced (divided)

4 cups seedless watermelon cubes

4 cups arugula/spinach mix

Instructions

COMBINE the olive oil, lime juice, honey, hot sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

ADD the cooked shrimp, red onion and half of the mint to the bowl.

ADD the watermelon and TOSS gently to combine.

PLACE spinach and arugula on a serving plate or individual salad plates. TOP the greens with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with feta and the rest of the mint on top of the salad.

NOTE: This salad tastes good without the shrimp, too.