Showcase Parade of Homes back in the CU

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Jessica Hanson, Executive Officer of Home Builders Association of East Central Illinois, shares details on this year’s Showcase Parade of Homes!

The Showcase Parade of Homes is back and the CU community loves this annual event.

2017 was the last time we had this event and we are excited to have it back in 2019, promoting new construction in both Mahomet and Urbana. There will be 7 homes on display and we are super excited to share it with everyone who is looking for new designs in new construction, decorating ideas and/or just loves to take a peak in all that is going on in our community.

We are offering an annual event – Showcase Parade of Homes both THIS WEEKEND (20-22) and next weekend (27-29) and would love the opportunity to help people know more about this event and how they can come visit 7 new construction homes in Mahomet and Urbana.

Tickets: $5