Shoe Refresh to Offer Limited Edition Sneakers in central Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Brandon Lehman and Julian Carter, co-owners of Shoe Refresh, talk how they can give your shoes new life and how you can find limited edition sneakers right here in central Illinois!

We are the only place in Illinois outside of Chicago that sells high-end limited edition sneakers and other street wear apparel. Even after starting to sell shoes and clothes, being a professional shoe care service has remained our priority.

We help people maintain brand new looking shoes without having to constantly buy new ones. We want our customers to be able to wear their favorite shoes as often as possible in any weather or situation and be able to feel their best and not have to worry about if their favorite pair of shoes will get dirty in the process.

People often ask if we do shoes other than sneakers and the answer is yes, we do Ugg boots, work boots, dress shoes, suede, and heels.















*WEB EXTRA VIDEO*

There aren’t any businesses that focus on footwear that have the modern conveniences that Shoe Refresh has. We offer free pickup & delivery to all customers in Champaign – Urbana, a mobile app that offers an extremely convenient user experience, a subscription program similar to Amazon Prime for frequent customers.

The only other similar competitor in our space are old school shoe repair stores. While we can do some shoe repair jobs we don’t focus on those kind of bigger jobs, we focus on maintaining brand new looking shoes. A customer will dirty their shoes much more frequently than they’ll need a repair.



The majority of the shoe repairs we do are sneaker restorations.

We have $5 cleans all Black Friday at our store 604 S First St., Champaign.

Check out the Shoe Refresh website to learn more HERE.