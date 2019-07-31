Sevendust Coming to City Center on Friday

The City Center in Champaign brings large-scale national touring musicians to the area so that people don’t have to travel to Chicago, St. Louis, or Indianapolis to see big-name shows. They also boast an intimate environment to give a much more personal experience rather than seeing a show in a larger venue or arena.

On Friday, August 2nd, The City Center is welcoming Sevendust, along with special guests Burden Of The Sky and Alborn. Doors Open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM.

The City Center
Fat City Bar and Grill
505 S. Chestnut St.
Champaign, IL 61820

