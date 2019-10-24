Say, “I do!” to a unique wedding experience at Portillo’s

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Portillo’s, the fast casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, cordially invites engaged couples to say “I Do!” to new wedding packages. Guests now have the chance to commemorate their big day with an in-restaurant engagement shoot or keep their wedding guests fueled with late-night catering packages.

Order Up – Portillo’s Engagement Photo Session

Customers can take their love – for each other and hot dogs – to the next level with a professional wedding photography session in a local Portillo’s restaurant.

Betrothed couples will receive the service of a Portillo’s provided professional photographer for up to two hours, a $25 gift card, and bridal swag – two Portillo’s crewneck tees, branded reusable water bottles, and custom-made hot dog cuff links.

Portillo’s Engagement Photo Session package ($900) is limited to Illinois locations only. Photography sessions are available Monday – Thursday, with limited booking windows.

Love at First Bite – Shop-N-Ship Package

Engaged couples looking to take their love on the road can take Portillo’s along for the journey, with the Love at First Bite Shop-N-Ship package. Available for shipping anywhere in the United States, customers receive food for 50 guests, including hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, condiments and a Heart-Shaped Chocolate Cake. Each package also includes Portillo’s paper hats and checkerboard tablecloth, for $399.

Pricing for Portillo’s Love at First Bite package includes standard two-day shipping, Monday through Wednesday. Additional fees may occur for Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and Saturday Shipping.

Pre-Wedding Offerings

Fast Packs make a great option for bridal parties getting ready before their big day.

Fast Pack menu options include Portillo’s favorite sandwiches prepared plain and packaged with toppings on the side.

Fast Packs are available for delivery, pick-up and drive thru.

Newlywed Spread – Catering Package

For brides and grooms looking to add a Chicago-style twist to their wedding reception, Portillo’s offers the Newlywed Spread catering package for late night bites. Guests can cap off their big day with a flowing Cheese Sauce Fountain, served with Portillo’s signature crinkle-cut fries and onion rings. Packages include Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs with toppings on the side for over 100 guests.

Portillo’s Newlywed Spread catering package is limited to destinations within each restaurant’s local delivery area. Packages must be booked at least 90 days in advance by calling 866-986-2333 and selecting option 3.

Information on all of Portillo’s Wedding package offerings can be found online at portillos.com/weddings or by calling 866-986-2333. For more information on Portillo’s, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.